Getting techy with the new Beauty Power Station

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Leading Japanese cosmetics brand SOFINA unveiled its second global Beauty Power Station at the Uni-President Mall in Taipei on Friday.

The Beauty Power Station consists of two high-tech machines that conduct scans and deep analysis of a user's skin in order to provide what SOFINA calls the "Beauty Power Lesson," or recommendations on skincare regiments and product use.

Local and renowned beauty expert "Teacher Kevin" noted that while nowadays a lot of Taiwanese women took care of their skin with products, the volume of cosmeceuticals — cosmetics that have medicinal properties — applied often fails to make any difference.

"This could be because of a wrong choice of cosmeceuticals or a wrong skincare regiment. It could even be that there are some issues with your skin that you cannot see with your eyes," Kevin explained, saying that this is where the power station comes into play.

Japan's Kao Corporation, which is the group behind SOFINA and various other leading cosmetics brands, has always been focused on life and beauty technology, hence the resulting Beauty Power Station equipped with the latest technology in skin analysis.

The station in Taiwan provides two high-tech skin analysis services that will allow customers to better understand their skin type and the recommended cosmetics and cosmeceuticals for their skin, Kevin said at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the station.

Kevin explained the machines featured at the Beauty Power Station, including a cuticle magnifier that shows a clear picture of one's skin with a 700 magnifying power and a skin temperature detector used on one's hands that can observe the blood and energy flow in one's body.

The entire process takes roughly an hour and a half, Kevin said, starting with routine skin checks to the Beauty Power Station's cuticle magnifying analysis and skin temperature detection, ending with detailed recommendations from beauticians regarding skincare and cosmetics products and routines.

The station officially opens for usage and reservations today for a registration fee of NT$250.

Beauty specialists from Japan have been stationed at the Beauty Power Station for the first three months of the unveiling to offer beauty and skincare lessons.

Taiwanese experts will take over after the initial three months.

This marks the second SOFINA Beauty Power Station to open in the world, with the first being in Ginza, Tokyo in November 2015.