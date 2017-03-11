Delta Electronics chief is bullish on future investments

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Power solutions provider Delta Electronics (台達電) Chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) said Friday the company will invest more in projects related to data centers, electronic vehicles and industrial automation (IA).

Already a well-known local technology firm, Delta is now increasingly seen by the market as a promising "Tesla Concept Stock," as the world's most celebrated electric car maker Tesla Motors' expanding presence in Taiwan is believed to benefit local manufacturers in its supply chain, including Delta, a power system supplier for Tesla.

"The economy is doing a lot better than the previous quarter," said Hai, after the company disclosed its financial report for 2016.

"Our focus in the foreseeable future will definitely include EVs. We have already allocated a lot of resources into this sector," he said, adding that the market for electric cars is only at its early stages and the company is now working on developing equipment for the new area.

Delta's annual consolidated revenue for full-year 2016 was approximately NT$214.3 billion, reporting a gross profit of more than NT$59.4 billion and a gross margin of 27.75 percent — a 0.54 percent increase year-over-year.

The company reported a net operating income of NT$20.8 billion and net income margin of 9.72 percent. It's earnings before tax was NT$24.7 billion, and NT$18.79 billion after tax. Earnings per share remained flat NT$7.24.

According to the company, the top three business sectors that contributed most to their annual revenue include "power electronics" at 51 percent, "energy management" at 27 percent and "smart green life" at 20 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said the energy management division's saw the strongest improvement in terms of revenue performance, and expects steady two-digit growth to continue this year.