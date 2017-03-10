Asus, Acer expand into uncharted territories to boost their earnings

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese multinational electronics companies Asus and Acer announced their February earnings numbers on Thursday.

Asus posted revenue of NT$2.86 billion, marking a 2 percent month-on-month increase and a 13 percent year-on-year decrease. Meanwhile, Acer grossed NT$1.67 billion, which was a 1.3 percent month-on-month decrease but a 3.49 percent year-on-year increase.

Officials from Asus expected a large increase from March revenue and predicted a NT$9.5 billion to NT$10 billion range for its first quarter composite revenue.

This increase would reportedly come from the brand's expansion into new laptop markets, including gaming laptops and ultra-thin laptops.

On the subject of smartphones, Asus named four new models that were performing well and driving shipments to a better performance this quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

These four models are the ZenFone 3 Max, the ZenFone 3 GO, the ZenFone 3 Zoom, and the ZenFone AR.

Acer is looking to expand into uncharted territories, announcing at the Game Developers Conference last Thursday that it would officially launch shipments on its Acer Windows Mixed Reality

Developer kits.

During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Acer also launched a new non-laptop product, the Acer Air Monitor, a device that can gauge and report on current air quality.

So far, Asus has grossed revenue of NT$5.6655 billion in the first two months of the year, while Acer has grossed NT$3.37 billion in the same period.

Given that Asus's composite revenue suffered a 13 percent dip from the same period last year while Acer's increased by 5.15 percent, experts are reporting that the latter company is performing with more stability than the former.