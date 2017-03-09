|
International Edition
Thursday
March, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Boeing developing a mid-range Airbus rival
|
AFP March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Boeing is in talks with potential clients about developing a new plane to fit into a niche category now dominated by rival Airbus, a Boeing executive said Tuesday.
The new plane, known as the 737 MAX 10X, would offer more range to Boeing's current fleet of single-aisle jets, rivaling the Airbus A321neo, which will carry up to 240 passengers.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
2
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
3
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
4
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
5
Why can't young people stay in a job?
6
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
7
Invest in Taiwan, President Tsai urges Taiwanese businesses in N. America
8
China trims 2017 growth target, warns against trade controls
9
Ex-EVA Air chair plans return to airline industry
10
Nintendo Switch console goes on sale across world