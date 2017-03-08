|
CNA March 8, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Asus has announced a new line of gaming laptops as part of its Republic of Gamers brand, including the ROC GX800 photographed here on Tuesday, Mar. 7. The laptop, which retails for NT$219,000, promises 4K UHD resolution and the newest seventh-generation Intel Core processor to provide the smoothest, fullest gaming experience.
