Tesla's Model X is coming to Taiwan

By Christine Chou -- After delivering the first batch of the Model S vehicles to Taiwan earlier this year, electric car maker Tesla Motors unveiled Tuesday its second vehicle to hit local streets: the Model X, a family-friendly all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) that starts at around NT$4.04 million.

The Model X is the third vehicle produced by the automaker, after the Roadster — which was discontinued in 2012 — and the Model S sedan.

It expects to debut the new, lower-priced sedan Model 3 later this year. Selling for under US$40,000, Tesla's Model 3 has already received over 400,000 orders worldwide in about a month.

The Model X, which was introduced in 2015, features rear upward-opening falcon-wing doors as well as a driver's door that opens on approach and closes itself when the driver is seated.

The flagship Model X P100D version can go from 0 to 100 kph in only 3.1 seconds, has a top speed of 250 kph and comes with a larger battery that can go 542 kilometers on a single charge, Global Vice President and Asia-Pacific region head Robin Ren (任宇翔) said at a glitzy launch party Tuesday at Taipei's upscale department store Bellavita.

Ren also announced that the firm had decided to set up its Taiwan headquarters in Neihu District, where its Taipei service center will be located. Auto repair service points will also set up shop in Taichung and Tainan, with operations scheduled to get underway as soon as the second quarter.

So far, Tesla has set up more than 100 charging stations around the country, mainly in Taipei, Taichung and Tainan.

Sights Set on Asia

The automaker is currently expanding in Asia with new stores and Supercharger networks in South Korea and Taiwan, while continuing its aggressive investments in China.

Mainland China was Tesla's largest market outside of the U.S. last year. Today, the firm has 114 Supercharger locations, 23 stores and 9 service centers in mainland China.

While Tesla is only now becoming available to local drivers, the automaker has a long history with Taiwanese component suppliers, going all the way back to their prototype Tesla Roadster.

Isabel Fan, the regional director of Tesla Hong Kong and Macau who is overseeing the Tesla business in Taiwan, previously said the company had expanded into Taiwan not only to gain a market stake in Greater China, but also due to Taiwan's roles as a "technology hub and a trend-setter for the region."

"We already have over a dozen products in our car that are made in Taiwan," Fan said.

"I see landing Tesla in Taiwan as not only benefiting Tesla by giving us a new market but also as helping the overall industry to move forward."