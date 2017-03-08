It was fans' love that brought the Nokia 6 to local shelves

By Kuan-lin Liu -- The Nokia 6 smartphone hits shelves in Taiwan today, and fans of the brand have one thing to thank for this: themselves.

The move to release the phone here by HMD Global Oy, which owns the rights to the Nokia brand, came after the phone proved a surprise hit in the Chinese market and at the Mobile World Congress.

HMD officials said at a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday that the decision to make Taiwan the second market in the world to feature the Nokia 6 was made because of the strong Nokia fan base in the country.

"We cannot go wrong if we focus on what the fans want," HMD chief exec Arto Nummela said.

The mid-level Nokia 6 made a splash in the Chinese market, where HMD had originally intended to be the only market for the handset, racking up over 1.2 million preorders within four days of its launch.

The handset sold out in 23 seconds in the Chinese market and reportedly has a 97 percent customer satisfaction rate, according to HMD's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.

In a similar fashion, Taiwanese Nokia fans have emptied the preorder inventory in the nine days since the Nokia 6 was available for preorder from Feb. 27.

The phone officially hits shelves in Taiwan today at a suggested retail price of NT$7,790 and can be bought via Yahoo, Google and Synnex's online shopping centers, as well as at Asia Pacific Telecom stores nationwide.

The phone is expected to launch in 120 markets globally in the second quarter of the year.

Nokia 6 Specs

During Tuesday's press conference, Sarvikas took to the stage to walk the audience through the development process for the Nokia 6.