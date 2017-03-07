|



Gogoro heads south

CNA March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN

Electric scooter company Gogoro is expanding its services down south in response to the heavy pollution residents there have to deal with. The green energy company has opened a new service office in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District and is promoting an initiative where users of Gogoro in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung will be able to apply for at-home chargers for their scooters.

