Have a 4K TV? Chunghwa unveils 4K content to go with it

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Telecom said its MOD 4K digital media player was available to preorder by customers on its 300M broadband plan.

The telecommunications giant announced its MOD 4K service on Monday at an event that saw government officials and players in the broadcasting industry.

At the event, Chunghwa Telecom's Chairman Cheng Yu (鄭優) said the company's mission was to work with local hardware, content and cultural industries to promote the domestic "4K industrial value chain."

According to company officials, there is currently a large supply of 4K television sets but no 4K content.

Chunghwa Telecom is working to be at the forefront of 4K service by combining 4K televisions with the MOD (Multimedia on Demand) package, officials said.

Chunghwa Telecom's MOD 4K set-top unit will provide customers with the "real 4K experience" by providing 3840 x 2160 resolution and transmitting 60 frames per second.

4K TV provides 10 times the definition of high-definition TV, according to company

representatives.

Besides providing hardware, Chunghwa Telecom is offering 4K content via its MOD package, which includes sports, drama and documentary programming.

The company said it was in the process of incorporating both domestic and overseas programming to provide the most comprehensive package to viewers.

Upgrading Taiwan TV

Along with its MOD 4K service announcement, Chunghwa Telecom is launching its "MOD Taiwan TV 4K Upgrade Initiative" aimed at cultivating artists and generating more content for

its service.

The initiative will start with the company's "MOD Short Film Contest" to find both onscreen and off-screen talent in Taiwan.

Cheng said that Taiwan's entertainment and creative industries must catch up with the likes of China, Japan, and South Korea, which were rolling out 4K standard, high-quality motion pictures.

At the event, Deputy Culture Minister Celeste Hsiao-ching Ting (丁曉菁) said that it was time for more Taiwanese and other traditionally unknown countries' content in film and TV to share the spotlight.