China Airlines, Nordam eye Taiwan joint venture

TAIPEI -- China Airlines (CAL), Taiwan's largest carrier, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S.-based Nordam Group Friday, under which the two sides will jointly set up a company in Taiwan to provide aerospace component repair services.

The company will be Nordam's only maintenance plant in Asia, and will be part of the company's efforts to strengthen its services in the region.

The MOU was signed by CAL Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) and T. Hastings Siegfried, vice chairman of Nordam and chief operating officer of the group's Asia-Pacific region.

According to CAL, Nordam will continue to provide maintenance services in Asia for thrust reversers and composite materials used for aerospace components.

The bilateral cooperation will cover thrust reverser maintenance services for CAL's fleet and improve the carrier's maintenance capacity for composite materials, it said.

The partnership with Nordam will also boost the development of the aerospace industry in Taiwan, it added.

Nordam is a global manufacturing and repair firm headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It offers services for business, commercial and military aircraft.

Nordam has been providing thrust reverser repair services for CAL planes for the past decade, which has laid the foundation for the new cooperation, CAL said.

As Nordam was seeking a location for its new plant in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, it proposed a new model of cooperation with CAL, in the hope of strengthening its repair services in the Asian market, the carrier said.