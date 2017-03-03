Chunghwa Telecom recruiting set to grow

A- A+ TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (2412-TW) will be taking part in campus recruitment fairs for the first time in the company's history in order to recruit young talents for the development of its emerging businesses. The first event the company will attend will be National Taiwan University's campus recruitment event on March 5, during which general manager Hsieh Chi-mau (謝繼茂) will personally take the stand to look for fresh new talent to join the company. In total, Chunghwa Telecom is looking for 700 new recruits to fill positions in information and security, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analysis, cloud computing, SDN/NFV technology, and consumer marketing during this year's recruitment fairs. Combined with the current vacancies that need filling at Chunghwa Telecom, it is expected to bring in a total of 1,600 new talents. Chunghwa Telecom's goal to recruit 1,600 people this year is a record high in for recent years, and it is expected that recruitment numbers will continue to grow — exceeding 1,600 in the next two years as well. The main reason behind this record growth in recruitment is that many long-time employees are entering retirement age. In the past two years, Chunghwa Telecom has seen around 750 employees retire each year, meaning that in order to maintain the smooth operation of the company, Chunghwa Telecom must continue to recruit. Aside from surge in retirements causing a fresh demand for employees, Chunghwa Telecom stated that the implementation of the new workweek law has also meant a need for increased personnel. It therefore expected that it will be continuing to recruit a large in large volumes for the next three years so as to imbue the company with new talent. The company will continue to look on campuses across Taiwan to recruit outstanding candidates, primarily for positions in information and security, IoT, big data analysis, cloud computing, SDN/NFV technology, and consumer marketing. Chunghwa Telecom's Chairman Cheng Yu-hsien (鄭優先) previously mentioned that while in the past, telecommunications employees had taken on responsibilities regarding the company's MOD (Multimedia on Demand) business, it would hire television advertisement talents to meet the increasing demand for MOD and utilize ad spaces on MOD channels in the future. This is a direct translation of an article from our partners at cnYES. To view the Mandarin version of the article, click on the following link: http://news.cnyes.com/news/id/3733629 PREVIOUS ARTICLE American companies raise concerns over Trump policy NEXT ARTICLE Key US inflation measure hits fastest pace since 2012 Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google+ Google+