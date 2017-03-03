French investment bank Natixis opens Taipei office

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- French investment bank Natixis' Taipei branch officially opened for operations on Thursday, after operating via a representative office in the country since 2008.

Speaking at a press conference for its grand opening, Natixis' global co-head of corporate and investment banking Francois Riahl said that "the opening of our Taipei branch is an important milestone" in the company's process of internationalization.

Natixis, which is the international corporate, investment, insurance and finance arm of the second

largest banking group in France Groupe BPCE, in 2014 launched its four-year plan titled "New Frontier" to become more international.

The Taipei branch is Natixis' fifth branch in Asia.

Chief Executive Officer Alain Gallois of Asia Pacific said the branch was a "real sign of our long-term commitment to our clients on the ground and to our development in Asia."

According to Riahl, development in Asia is "central to our internationalization strategy."

While Asia accounted for 5 percent of the company's revenue in 2012, it now accounts for 11 percent.

Throughout the event, Riahl

and Gallois stressed the added value that Natixis could provide to Taiwanese investors and issuers.

Riahl pointed to three factors that make Taiwan suitable for Natixis: Taiwan's "significant number of large, sound, international investors," "strong and vibrant

corporations," and an "international outlook which fits closely with our strategy of internationalization."

A Strategy Tailored for Taiwan

While the French company has three core businesses globally

in corporate and investment banking, investment solutions and insurance, and specialized financial services, it will only be providing two types of services in Taiwan, Riahl said.

These two services are in corporate and investment banking, and in the distribution side of asset management.

Riahl said the company

imposed this limit on itself because it believed "we can make a difference by really just focusing on where we are at the top level in the world."

Riahl said"in every country we operate, we really select a number of businesses and services that match well with expectations of our clients and what we can provide."