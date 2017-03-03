CTBC teams up with ANA for rewards card

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- CTBC Bank has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to offer a rewards-scheme credit card, starting March 1.

CTBC Bank announced that it was working with ANA and Japanese credit card company JCB Co. to release the "ANA Supreme Card." The card offers bargains including round-trip tickets from Taipei to Tokyo for just 17,000 ANA miles.

Users can gain one mile for every NT$20 spent using the card Taiwan, and a mile per NT$10 spent abroad. Using the card in ANA designated shops in Japan would also grant extra miles to ANA cardholders.

According to the bank, using the ANA Supreme Card for ANA flight purchases can gain customers 50% more miles. Holders of cards issued between March. 1 and June. 30 would receive as much as 6,000 miles if they spend more than NT$ 10,000 on their first purchase using the card.

Japanese table-tennis star Ai Fukuhara and her husband, Taiwanese table-tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑), were on hand to promote the ANA Supreme Card during the launch event for the card on March 1.