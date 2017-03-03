|
Trump Taj Mahal to be sold to Hard Rock
|
AP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn reached a deal Wednesday to sell the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City to Hard Rock International and two New Jersey investors.
The sale comes four months after Icahn closed it amid a crippling strike.
A sale price was not revealed.
"We are excited to be part of this revitalization of Atlantic City creating thousands of jobs to help local employment," Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a statement.
He said the company plans to invest US$300 million in renovating and rebranding the property.
|
