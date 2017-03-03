Oculus looks to spur VR sales with Rift price cut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook-owned Oculus on Wednesday slashed the price of its Rift headsets to speed the pace at which the virtual reality (VR) technology is working its way into homes.

Rift headsets bundled with Touch controllers for letting people reach into faux worlds began selling for US$598 as Oculus lopped US$200 off the price of buying the VR hardware that hit the market last year.

The price of the Rift alone was dropped to US$499 and Touch controllers to US$99.

Oculus broke the news at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco where scores of titles were being shown off for play using Rift, or competing hardware such as HTC Vive or Sony PlayStation VR headsets.