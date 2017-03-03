|
International Edition
Friday
March, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Oculus looks to spur VR sales with Rift price cut
|
AFP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook-owned Oculus on Wednesday slashed the price of its Rift headsets to speed the pace at which the virtual reality (VR) technology is working its way into homes.
Rift headsets bundled with Touch controllers for letting people reach into faux worlds began selling for US$598 as Oculus lopped US$200 off the price of buying the VR hardware that hit the market last year.
The price of the Rift alone was dropped to US$499 and Touch controllers to US$99.
Oculus broke the news at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco where scores of titles were being shown off for play using Rift, or competing hardware such as HTC Vive or Sony PlayStation VR headsets.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
3
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?