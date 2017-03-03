|
International Edition
Friday
March, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Snap prices IPO to give a US$24 billion valuation
|
AFP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Snapchat parent Snap Inc. priced its share offering Wednesday to give the popular social network a market value of some US$24 billion.
Snap said in a statement its initial public offering (IPO) share price was set at US$17, above the expected range of US$14 to US$16, amid high investor demand.
That will give the California startup known for its vanishing messages US$3.4 billion in cash as it moves to expand beyond its core of young smartphone users.
It also makes Snap the biggest share listing in the tech sector since Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba in 2014 and the largest U.S. tech firm to make its market debut since Facebook in 2012.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
3
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?