News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Friday

March, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Snap prices IPO to give a US$24 billion valuation
AFP  March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Snapchat parent Snap Inc. priced its share offering Wednesday to give the popular social network a market value of some US$24 billion.

Snap said in a statement its initial public offering (IPO) share price was set at US$17, above the expected range of US$14 to US$16, amid high investor demand.

That will give the California startup known for its vanishing messages US$3.4 billion in cash as it moves to expand beyond its core of young smartphone users.

It also makes Snap the biggest share listing in the tech sector since Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba in 2014 and the largest U.S. tech firm to make its market debut since Facebook in 2012.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search