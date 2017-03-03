Snap prices IPO to give a US$24 billion valuation

NEW YORK -- Snapchat parent Snap Inc. priced its share offering Wednesday to give the popular social network a market value of some US$24 billion.

Snap said in a statement its initial public offering (IPO) share price was set at US$17, above the expected range of US$14 to US$16, amid high investor demand.

That will give the California startup known for its vanishing messages US$3.4 billion in cash as it moves to expand beyond its core of young smartphone users.

It also makes Snap the biggest share listing in the tech sector since Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba in 2014 and the largest U.S. tech firm to make its market debut since Facebook in 2012.