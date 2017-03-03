News
Appeals court tosses verdict against Apple
AFP  March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. appellate court Wednesday overturned a US$533 million patent verdict against Apple, saying the award was based on "routine computer activities" which cannot be patented.

The decision comes two years after a federal court in Texas ordered Apple to pay the award to the little-known firm Smartflash LLC, which sued claiming the technology giant infringed on patents for flash memory technology used in the iTunes music store.

Chief Judge Sharon Prost at the U.S. Court of Appeals Federal Circuit in Washington, which handles patent cases, said in the opinion that Smartflash did not create any new technology that was eligible for a patent.

