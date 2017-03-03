|
Harley-Davidson had opposed higher tariffs
|
AP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
MADISON, Wisconsin -- Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, which President Donald Trump singled out Tuesday when discussing foreign trade barriers, warned earlier this year against responding to such restrictions by imposing higher American tariffs.
Trump said in his speech to Congress that executives from Harley-Davidson told him they have trouble selling motorcycles outside of the United States because of high taxes.
While other countries impose heavy taxes and tariffs on American products, the United States doesn't do the same when importing other countries' products, Trump said in the speech. He called for free, but fair, trade.
But a lobbyist for Harley warned that imposing additional tariffs on foreign imports could end up hurting sales, in comments submitted to the Office of the United States Trade Representative earlier this year.
|
