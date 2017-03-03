|
International Edition
Friday
March, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of workforce
|
AP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Hershey Co. says it expects to cut its global workforce by about 15 percent, with the reductions coming mostly from hourly employees outside the United States.
The Pennsylvania-based maker of Reese's, Kit Kat and Twizzlers also cut its long-term sales growth forecast to between 2 percent and 4 percent, down from the previous 3 percent to 5 percent. Hershey, which gets the majority of its revenue from North America, attributed the lowered expectations to "changes in U.S. shopping habits" and challenges overseas.
The job cuts, which could come to about 2,700 workers, are part of Hershey's plan to improve its operating profit margin over the next three years, and the company said it will share more details on the measures in the future. Other major packaged food makers including Coca-Cola Co., General Mills Inc. and Kellogg Co. have been slashing costs as sales growth has slowed.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
3
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?