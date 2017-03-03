News
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of workforce
AP  March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Hershey Co. says it expects to cut its global workforce by about 15 percent, with the reductions coming mostly from hourly employees outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania-based maker of Reese's, Kit Kat and Twizzlers also cut its long-term sales growth forecast to between 2 percent and 4 percent, down from the previous 3 percent to 5 percent. Hershey, which gets the majority of its revenue from North America, attributed the lowered expectations to "changes in U.S. shopping habits" and challenges overseas.

The job cuts, which could come to about 2,700 workers, are part of Hershey's plan to improve its operating profit margin over the next three years, and the company said it will share more details on the measures in the future. Other major packaged food makers including Coca-Cola Co., General Mills Inc. and Kellogg Co. have been slashing costs as sales growth has slowed.

