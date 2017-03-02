TTFB restaurant operator set to launch new brand by year's end

With a boost from store expansion, dining services group TTFB Company Limited (2729-TW) posted a total revenue increase of 10 percent last year. This January, it set records again, hitting NT$409 million. a 29.76 percent year-on-year increase.

As a good luck charm for 2017, TTFB Company stated on Mar. 1 that it had set a goal to open 25 physical stores both domestically and abroad. Furthermore, it will be launching another brand by year's end. Financial experts are looking at the company with optimism, expecting this year's revenue to make history once again.

TTFB Company announced its "3368" three-year plan at the end of last year. What the plan entails is to expand into its third market, the U.S., in three years, and to launch six new brands, opening 80 new stores. On average, that would mean launching two new brands each year.

This marks the first year of the three-year plan, with the company having set a 25-new store target for its domestic and overseas market. Other than the Rice Bar it opened at the end of January, it is expected to launch another brand by the end of the year.

TTFB company rolled out three new stores in January, of which, Thai noodle shop "Very Thai Noodles" has expanded at an impressive rate. Its 21st store is about to open at Taichung's Showtime Plaza. The franchise currently has 20 stores open and is rapidly approaching 30 stores within the three-year period.

In another area, the company's newest addition Rice Bar has received the approval of

consumers. Since opening on

Jan. 25, the restaurant has experienced an average table turnover rate of 4 to 5 times each day. The

restaurant currently has 140 groups of patrons with reservations

in the future, thereby really starting a new trend in Chinese culinary dining.

This is a direct translation of a cnYES article. To view the Mandarin version of the article, click on the following link: http://news.cnyes.com/news/id/3732814