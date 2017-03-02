Costco's first gas station in Taiwan to open today

Costco Wholesale Corp. will formally open its first gas station at one of its stores in Taiwan today, with plans to open more at its other local stores.

The gas station at the well-known wholesale club's store in Zhongli, Taoyuan City already opened its doors to Costco members for trial runs on Feb. 26, and gas sales have been better than expected, said Costco Taiwan's deputy general manager Wang Yu-mei.

Wang said the self-service gas station is expected to boost the number of customers coming to shop at the Zhongli store.

Costco Taiwan Vice President Wang Yu-mei (王友玫) said the Zhongli gas station will be self-service, but Costco employees will be on hand if customers need assistance.

Supply of gasoline and diesel is from state-owned CPC Corp., according to Wang, and Costco will adopt a floating price scheme similar to those of CPC and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPC).

The pricing for the week will be announced every Monday, Wang said, adding Costco's prices will be lower than those of CPC and FPC.

The gas station will initially be open to Costco members only.

Currently, Costco has 12 warehouses in Taiwan and a domestic membership of 2.6 million.

Taiwan is the second country after Japan where Costco has opened gas stations at its warehouses.