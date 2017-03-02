News
'Pokeman Go' still going, 'no fad,' says developer
AP  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
BARCELONA -- Remember all those crazed "Pokemon Go" seekers that roamed our city streets, crowded our public parks or ventured into rural areas in search of virtual-reality pocket monsters popping up on their smartphones?

It seems like ages ago, but it was only last summer that the game developed by the San Francisco-based company Niantic turned into a global phenomenon, sending legions of players into a worldwide frantic hunt of popular Asian cartoon characters.

Today? Not so much.

Those stunning scenes of urban stampedes are basically over, and user numbers have reportedly plummeted, but that doesn't mean that "Pokemon Go" was just a fad, according to Niantic CEO John Hanke.

"I think you should go check your data. Look at the top grossing apps on Google Play and Apple and check the charts, then form your own opinion," Hanke told The Associated Press Tuesday after his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

