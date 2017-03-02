Trump sons open new hotel in Vancouver

VANCOUVER -- Ignoring protests, claims their newest real estate venture clashes with Canadian values and a no-show mayor who tried to change the tower's name, U.S. President Donald Trump's sons said Tuesday that it was "so fitting" to see the Trump brand in Vancouver, a city known for its diversity and progressive politics.

Protesters, some carrying posters proclaiming, "Love Trumps Hate," surrounded the entrance to the Trump hotel and condominium tower while police and security officers in black suits gathered on sidewalks at the soaring edifice, which has drawn praise for its sleek design but has also raised ethical concerns about the business interests of the new U.S. president.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who had lobbied for the Trump name to be removed from the tower, refused to attend the ceremony in protest of Trump's policies on immigration and other matters. "The name Trump has now become synonymous not with luxury and lifestyle, but with racism, sexism and intolerance," said city Councilman Kerry Jang, who was among other city officials boycotting the event.

Despite the protests and controversy, however, the Trump brothers said Vancouver was the perfect location for a new Trump enterprise.

"Vancouver is truly one of the great cities of the world. It's truly one of the most beautiful places in the world and it's so fitting for the Trump brand," Eric Trump said in a speech before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Calling the building an "an architectural masterpiece," he added: "That's what our brand is all about. That's what our father's vision was all about, creating one of the most iconic buildings in the world."

In true Trump fashion, Donald Jr. opened his remarks with a light-hearted swipe at the media. "I'd like to thank the press," he said before quickly adding: "Just kidding. Good to see you here. I'm shocked. I'm absolutely shocked."

Donald Jr. also thanked the tower's Malaysian developer, Joo Kim Tiah, whose father is one of Malaysia's wealthiest businessmen and who, like the U.S. president, made a fortune in real estate.

"It's great to be able to do this within a family business. I understand how that dynamic works," Donald Jr. said. "It either works great or it is a total disaster."

The Trump Organization is licensing the name to the building and managing the hotel, but does not own it.

Joo Kim, the developer, said he found it "extremely stressful" when Trump entered politics well after he signed the partnership agreement with the Trump organization.