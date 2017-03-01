HTC's Vive Tracker, Deluxe Head Strap cost NT$3K each

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based smartphone maker HTC Corp. (宏達電) announced that its Vive Tracker will first be made available for developers on March 27 before the consumer launch later this year, and that Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap begins accepting pre-orders on May 2 with delivery in June.

"General consumer availability of the Vive Tracker is expected later in the year, as the accessories and content ecosystem for Vive Tracker is built and new accessories are ready to purchase for consumers."

They'll both cost a little under US$100 (NT$3,084).

HTC's Vive updates comes as Game Developers Conference, the world's largest professional game industry event, kicks off in San Francisco.

The Vive Tracker, available through Vive.com, is a small attachment that adds motion tracking to any third-party accessory, enabling developers to create custom virtual reality (VR) peripherals in the virtual space.

Then there's the VIVE Deluxe Audio Head Strap, which acts as a slot-in replacement for the original device's harness, features integrated in-build headphones and designs to improve comfort .

"We see an incredibly strong future for VR, and have created an entire ecosystem around Vive. The Vive ecosystem is evolving, adaptable and will continue to grow to drive the industry forward," said HTC Vive's vice president of VR in the U.S. market Daniel O'Brien.