Chunghwa Telecom mulls introducing Nokia 3310

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's leading telecom services provider, is considering introducing the new Nokia 3310 smartphone into the domestic market to help upgrade its 2G consumers to 3G, according to the Central News Agency.

The company's mobile telecom president, Tu Kuang-yuan, is currently attending the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. Tu reportedly said that he would seek to negotiate with Nokia officials at the trade show regarding such a deal.

According to CNA, the new phone could go on sale for as little as NT$2,000 each.

Shen Fu-fu, an acting spokeswoman for Chunghwa Telecom, told CNA that her company still had over 200,000 users of 2G handsets and that such users would be very interested in upgrading to 3G models.

'Still on the drawing board'

"At the moment, there is no formal announcement — it is very much still on the drawing board," Shen said.

CNA also reported that Sony Mobile debuted four brand-new Xperia series models at the 2017 MWC, namely the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia AX1 Ultra, seeking to tap deeper into the global smartphone market.

Sony officials said the Xperia XZ Premium would be launched worldwide in the second quarter of this year and would be available in both black and silver.

The remaining three models would hit the markets in April at the latest and come in a number of color options, they added.