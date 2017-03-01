|
International Edition
Wednesday
March, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Chunghwa Telecom mulls introducing Nokia 3310
|
The China Post news staff March 1, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's leading telecom services provider, is considering introducing the new Nokia 3310 smartphone into the domestic market to help upgrade its 2G consumers to 3G, according to the Central News Agency.
The company's mobile telecom president, Tu Kuang-yuan, is currently attending the 2017 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. Tu reportedly said that he would seek to negotiate with Nokia officials at the trade show regarding such a deal.
According to CNA, the new phone could go on sale for as little as NT$2,000 each.
Shen Fu-fu, an acting spokeswoman for Chunghwa Telecom, told CNA that her company still had over 200,000 users of 2G handsets and that such users would be very interested in upgrading to 3G models.
'Still on the drawing board'
"At the moment, there is no formal announcement — it is very much still on the drawing board," Shen said.
CNA also reported that Sony Mobile debuted four brand-new Xperia series models at the 2017 MWC, namely the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia AX1 Ultra, seeking to tap deeper into the global smartphone market.
Sony officials said the Xperia XZ Premium would be launched worldwide in the second quarter of this year and would be available in both black and silver.
The remaining three models would hit the markets in April at the latest and come in a number of color options, they added.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
3
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?