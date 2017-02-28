MediaTek, Nokia agree 5G partnership

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- MediaTek is partnering with Nokia to standardize fifth-generation (5G) technology, the Taiwanese tech giant announced Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The partnership would integrate MediaTek's extensive network device customer base with Nokia's network technology expertise to develop a 5G-enabled ecosystem ready for commercial implementation, the tech giants said.

MediaTek said the two firms were seeking to actively contribute to the standardization of 5G mobile networks.

According to the companies, the first deliverables of the partnership could be seen as early as 2018 in the form of a pre-commercial platform designed for 5G New Radio communication technology.

The ultimate goal is to create a 5G-ready system-on-chip (SoC) for powering future handsets, company representatives said.

MediaTek Chief Technology Officer Kevin Jou (周漁君) elaborated on the goal, saying that via the partnership, the two companies hoped to "present wireless service providers with a complete, end-to-end solution for implementing 5G technologies into their portfolio."

Unveiling the Helio X30

MediaTek has also used the mobile trade show to announce the commercial release of its MediaTek HelioX30 SoC, which is reportedly "the most powerful addition to the Helio family for today's high-end smartphones."

The new technology integrates MediaTek's 10-core, Tri-Cluster architecture in its 10nm chipset thereby increasing performance by 35 percent and reducing power consumption by 50 percent.

The smart chipsets "deliver exactly what the device and user need, on demand and when they need it" in an age when consumers are "asking our smartphones to do more than ever," Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Ju (朱尚祖) said.

The new MediaTek HelioX30 SoC"fuses together state-of-the-art processing architecture, fabrication and connectivity to provide an unparalleled mobile experience," he added.

Smartphones containing the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC will hit shelves as early as the second quarter of this year.