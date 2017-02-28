|
Department store boss remembered as 'caring'
AP February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
READING, Pennsylvania -- Late department store chairman Albert Boscov is being remembered at a memorial service in Reading, Pennsylvania, as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.
Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87.
He was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his fathers to sales in excess of US$1 billion.
Former mayor Tom McMahon called him "one of the hardest-working and happiest people I ever knew."
Other speakers celebrated his role in improvements in Reading and other good works.
