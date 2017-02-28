News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 28, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Department store boss remembered as 'caring'
AP  February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
READING, Pennsylvania -- Late department store chairman Albert Boscov is being remembered at a memorial service in Reading, Pennsylvania, as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87.

He was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his fathers to sales in excess of US$1 billion.

Former mayor Tom McMahon called him "one of the hardest-working and happiest people I ever knew."

Other speakers celebrated his role in improvements in Reading and other good works.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search