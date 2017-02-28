|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 28, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Fancy a game of 'Snake?': Nokia relaunches iconic 3310
|
AFP February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
BARCELONA -- Finnish brand Nokia, a former mobile star, on Sunday launched three new Android smartphones and unveiled a revamped version of its iconic 3310 model more than a decade after it was phased out.
Unlike the original, which was known for its sturdiness, the new Nokia 3310 will allow web browsing.
The new version will bring back its predecessor's popular "Snake" game and distinctive ringtones, said Arto Nummela, the head of Finnish start-up HMD Global which will produce the phone under a licensing agreement with Nokia.
"The telephone will allow you to talk for 22 hours, 10 times more than the original," he said during a presentation in Barcelona on the eve of the start of the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile phone show.
Launched in 2000, Nokia's original 3310 sold nearly 120 million units worldwide before it was discontinued in 2005, making it one of the world's best-selling mobile phones.
Analysts said resurrecting the popular model was a clever way for HMD Global to relaunch Nokia's brand.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
3
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
4
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
5
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
6
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
7
Where are property prices rising along the new airport MRT?
8
Hon Hai's price up on Sharp profit
9
Global LCD TV shipments grew 1.6% in 2016, boosted by large displays demand
10
Why can't young people stay in a job?