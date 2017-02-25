News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Rebranding Tigerair Taiwan
CNA  February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
This screenshot provided by Tigerair Taiwan shows its new website, which launches March 1. The airline was previously a joint venture between China Airlines (CAL), which held a 90 percent stake, and Tiger Airways Holdings, which had the remaining 10 percent. CAL now wholly owns Tigerair after buying the 10 percent stake last year. The website is part of the airline's rebranding campaign.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search