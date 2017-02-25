|
Rebranding Tigerair Taiwan
|
CNA February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
This screenshot provided by Tigerair Taiwan shows its new website, which launches March 1. The airline was previously a joint venture between China Airlines (CAL), which held a 90 percent stake, and Tiger Airways Holdings, which had the remaining 10 percent. CAL now wholly owns Tigerair after buying the 10 percent stake last year. The website is part of the airline's rebranding campaign.
