Tollbooth diplomacy
|
CNA February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
Officials from a total of 10 countries, including the U.S., Mexico and India, toured Taiwan's electronic toll collection (ETC) system during the 2017 Smart City Summit. The foreign officials said they were impressed with the electronic toll system and highly interested in collaborating with Taiwan on the technology.
|
