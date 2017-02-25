LED-maker Lite-On breaks net profit record

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- LED manufacturer Lite-On Technology posted a record net profit of NT$9.42 billion last year, company officials said during an earnings conference on Friday.

The company revealed its financial performance for the fourth quarter last year and the year overall. Net profits reached NT$2.59 billion for the fourth quarter with EPS (earnings per share) of NT$1.1. Furthermore, gross margins for the quarter were 6.8 percent, while operating margins hit a company record quarterly high of 6.8 percent (a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase).

Officials credited the quarterly profits to "a better product mix and operating leverage," evidenced in the NT$63.3 billion made in consolidated sales for the quarter, which marked a 10 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

In particular, two segments, opto-electronics and storage, experienced growth in their revenue contribution over the same period in 2015. While opto-electronics and storage made up 24 percent and 16 percent of the revenue in 2015's fourth quarter, respectively, they made up 26 percent and 18 percent this past quarter.

Recapping Year 2016

Overall in 2016, Lite-On posted a consolidated revenue of NT$299.6 — a year-on-year increase of 6 percent — which made for net profits of NT$9.42 billion. EPS was NT$4.05, up 30 percent from the same period in 2015.

Gross margin and operating margin both experienced growth, at 13.6 percent and 5.5 percent respectively (up 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent from 2015).

Lite-On commented on the stable development of its core businesses in 2016, stating that it was driven primarily by the "transformation of new businesses, such as cloud computing, automotive electronics, and LED/outdoor lighting."

In 2015 and 2016, information technology and opto-electronics have contributed to the bulk of the annual revenue, making up 49 percent and 24 percent of the revenue respectively.

Lite-On Group CEO Warren Chen (陳廣中) pointed out that mobile mechanics and others posted a loss in operating profit for the company in 2016 but stressed that the loss was shrinking. Operating loss by mobile mechanics and others was NT$1.161 billion last year, which was an 11 percent improvement from the previous year's NT$1.301 billion