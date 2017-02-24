Shihlien Chemical Industrial looks to diversify production and investments

Shihlien Chemical Industrial Jiangsu Co., Ltd. is planning to invest US$180 million in the production of health-related products in order to increase its profits and elevate its corporate image.

In 2016, the company produced 960,000 tons of sodium carbonate and 980,000 tons of ammonium chloride.

Having established a firm footing in the bulk chemical sector, Shihlien Chemical Industrial is looking to capitalize on its success and diversify its investments.

It is understood that Shihlien has already invested US$50 million for the annual production of 300,000 tons of sodium chloride to serve as active pharmaceutical agents.

Furthermore, the company will expand into an annual production of 450,000 tons of alkaline drinking water and salt products for culinary usage.

Shihlien Chemical Industrial was founded by Taiwan Glass Group Managing Director and President Lin Po-shih (林伯實) with investment from Taiwan Glass Group and Shihlien China Holding Co., Ltd. in 2008 as part of a vertical integration of Taiwan Glass Group. Lin serves as the chairman of Shihlien Chemical Industrial.

The company utilizes cutting-edge equipment, manufacturing processes and technologies from internationally renowned companies that include Switzerland's Bertrams and Casale, the U.S.'s General Electric, Germany's Lurgi, Haver & Boecker, Austria's Starlinger and France's Air Liquide.

Located in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province, the world-class company takes full advantage of the abundance of natural mineral salt resources and the convenience of transportation in the area, which is the hub for Taiwanese businesses in the Northern Jiangsu region.

Shihlien Chemical Industrial expressed its dedication to establish an ecofriendly environmental management system in a mission to reduce pollution and uphold its corporate social responsibility.