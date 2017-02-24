Lower fares, empty seats hurt Qantas H1 earnings

SYDNEY -- Australian carrier Qantas Airways posted Thursday a 7.5 percent hit to first half earnings, impacted by lower fares, greater competition and empty seats.

Underlying profit before tax fell to AU$852 million (US$656 million) for the six months ending Dec. 31, but just beat the airline's own guidance.

This compares to AU$921 million in the same period of 2015.

Revenue was also down to AU$8.18 billion, 3.3 percent below the previous six months.