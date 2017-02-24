Barclays bank swings back into profit in 2016

LONDON -- British bank Barclays returned to profit in 2016 after slashing provisions set aside for legal and compensation costs linked to foreign exchange and insurance scandals, it said Thursday.

Chief executive Jes Staley saluted the performance of core operations in the U.K. and abroad and said the bank would complete a restructuring program faster than expected.

Barclays said it plans to shut down its non-core division six months earlier than planned, on June 30. Amid talk of banks switching operations out of the U.K. owing to Brexit, Staley told reporters on a call that London was set to remain Europe's financial center.