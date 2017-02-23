Biotech firm using mushrooms for cancer

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Since its establishment in 2009, Zhenjuntang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (珍菌堂生物科技股份有限公司) has invested more than NT$2.2 billion across the Taiwan Strait to manage 158 operation centers in 21 of China's provinces. The Taipei-based company aims to highlight the alleged benefits of stout camphor fungus, also called "niu zhang zhi" (牛樟芝) in Chinese, a promising medicinal mushroom from Taiwan, in the fight against cancer.

Over the years, as a pioneer in the technological research and development of stout camphor fungus, Zhenjuntang Biotech has not only dedicated itself to the artificial cultivation of the mushroom, but also its pharmacological extraction and detailed analysis and the various potential clinical applications it offers.

To this extent, the company has especially invited Doctor Chen Wei-chen (陳威丞) from Anubis Biomedical Co. Ltd. (精鴻生醫藥品有限公司), to jointly formulate with a number of experts and professionals from Tatung University, a DNA testing method to identify the different species of a tree on which varying subgroups of stout camphor fungus can grow.

Simultaneously, Zhenjuntang Biotech also plans to launch a tumor research center in Xiamen and open three chain stores in the cities of Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Shishi and three cultivation facilities in Xiamen, Sichuan and Anhui.

Taiwan Medicine in the Making

Moving forward, Zhenjuntang Biotech aims to establish a standardized research and supply chain specialized for the development and cultivation of stout camphor fungus, with DNA profiling and genome sequence mapping for visible traceability.

As an ongoing goal, the company will also be working closely with medical research centers in both Taiwan and China to actively develop and manufacture a series of target medicines for the treatment of severe cancers, such as leukemia, liver and gastric cancer.

By utilizing the benefits of stout camphor fungus to the fullest, Zhenjuntang Biotech hopes to deliver a brighter future that patients can look forward to.