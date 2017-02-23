News
Like a bird on a wire
CNA  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Contestants fix utility poles during a skill competition held by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The 49th competition of maintenance skills was held on Wednesday in Kaohsiung. The contest attracted more than 902 contestants to take part in 25 different challenges, marking the highest number of participants for three years. Taipower said that the competition was an important stage for allowing employees to demonstrate the professional skills required to do their job, while also providing an opportunity for them to exchange knowledge and experiences.
