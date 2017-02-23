|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Wells Fargo fires four senior managers over account-opening sales scandal
|
AP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Wells Fargo's board of directors fired four senior managers as part of its investigation into the bank's sales practices scandal.
Tuesday's announcement is the first public firing of managers and executives since Wells acknowledged in September that its employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals.
When the scandal first broke, Wells had said it had fired roughly 5,300 employees as a result of the scandal, the vast majority of them lower-level workers. Numerous branch employees have said that intense sales pressure from senior managers was at least partially why they were driven to open the accounts.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
5
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
6
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
7
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
8
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
9
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
10
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.