Bayer says Monsanto deal on track, eyes record sales and profits in 2017
|
AFP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
FRANKFURT AM MAIN -- German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant Bayer on Wednesday reported record sales and profits for 2016 and said it expected further growth in 2017, as its goal to seal a mammoth takeover of U.S. seedmaker Monsanto remains on track.
"We again posted a record operating performance — and are making good progress with the agreed acquisition of Monsanto as well," chief executive Werner Baumann said in a statement.
The Aspirin-maker said net profit grew by 10.2 percent to 4.5 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) last year, slightly below the 4.7 billion euros analysts surveyed by Factset had expected.
