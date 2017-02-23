US-based Macy's profit falls nearly 13 percent as sales drop, stores shuttered

NEW YORK -- Macy's, the nation's largest department store chain, says its earnings for the quarter that includes the holiday period dropped nearly 13 percent as results were dragged down by lower sales, store closures and other costs.

The profit results beat Wall Street expectations, but Macy's said it would post another year of sales declines for a key revenue measure. Like many department stores, Macy's has faced sluggish sales as customers buy more online and less at the malls where they are often an anchor. Macy's has been shuttering stores as it tries to regroup.

Macy's has also been under pressure from shareholders to get more value out of its real estate holdings, valued by activist investor Starboard at nearly US$21 billion.