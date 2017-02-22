EVA Air eyeing 20% growth in passenger capacity in 2017

TAIPEI -- EVA Airways said Monday it is expecting 20 percent growth in passenger capacity this year resulting from an ongoing fleet expansion and an increase in flight services.

EVA Air Chairman Steve Lin said the airline was likely to see its available seat kilometers (ASK) — an indicator of an airline's passenger carrying capacity — grow by 20 percent thanks to growing demand, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ASK is an airline's number of available seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Lin said EVA Air will also continue to strengthen its presence in the North American, Northeast Asian and Southeast Asian markets.

"Southeast Asia is like a garden in our backyard," he said, referring to the transit business between the region and North America, which EVA relies on heavily.

In terms of passenger numbers, the airline expects to serve 11 percent more passengers than the 11.2 million it carried last year, the company said.

Lin said the airline will introduce seven more Boeing 777-300ER this year to meet rising demand, with still more aircraft expected to be delivered next year.

In addition, EVA Air will significantly increase the frequency of its flights, said EVA Air President Derek Chen.

Starting in May, for example, it will increase the number of return flights per week on the Taoyuan-Chicago route from four to seven, Chen said.

Other hot spots such as Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle and San Fransisco will also see increases in service, he said.

Overall, Lin said, the number of round-trip flights flown by EVA Air between Taiwan and North America per week will increase from 80 in 2016 to 92 in 2017.