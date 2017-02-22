News
A handy amenity
CNA  February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
"Handy," an innovative smartphone device developed by Hong Kong company Tink Labs, is unveiled by a model during a press event. Tink Labs announced on Tuesday that it would install the smartphone device in hotels across Taiwan to provide foreign guests to the country with cellular and internet services at an economical price.
