Mi is here

February, 22, 2017
CNA February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
Taiwanese actor Chris Wang (宥勝) displays mainland Chinese mobile company Xiaomi Inc.'s "Mi Note 2" and the "RedMi Note 4X" smartphone models during a launch event on Tuesday. The two new models will soon be available locally on March 1. Xiaomi's Taiwan director also said that the company's floor-sweeping robot would also be available to consumers at the end of March.
