Formosa Plastics to boost US investment

Encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump's "friendly attitude" toward the domestic oil and gas industry, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑關係企業) said Friday it has boosted planned investments in the U.S. to approximately NT$500 billion.

This move would mean expanding the group's existing U.S. investments by approximately NT$145 billion.

Formosa Plastics Group president Wang Wen-yuan (王文淵) said at a press conference that an estimated US$9.4 billion will be invested in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The country's largest chemical manufacturer said that they invested around US$11 billion in Texas, with US$6 billion invested in the state since 1980 as well as the US$5 billion invested in the ongoing plant expansion

construction.

The manufacturer said it planned to finish construction and start production in seven factories between 2022 to 2024, and would strive to speed up the process under orders from the group president.

Meanwhile, its investment in the domestic market has shrunken.

"It is not as if Formosa Plastics doesn't want to invest in Taiwan, but with the government refusing to pass environmental impact assessments for extensions for our Sixth Naphtha Refinery, how can the group be expected to invest here?" asked Wang.

Wang praised Trump for his active encouragement of investment in the petroleum sector, also pointed to the U.S. as a nation with a strong legal traditions and a fact-driven press, stressing these as reasons that prompted Formosa to invest in the United States.

Formosa Laments 'unfair' Treatment

Wang claimed it was unfair that the government refused to pass the Sixth Naphtha Refinery despite the nation's improving air and water pollution situation, saying that Trump has been "extremely friendly" to the petroleum industry since taking office and that this would prompt them to invest more in the U.S.

"Taking into account the current administration's attitude towards Formosa Plastics, we have no choice but to explore alternatives abroad," he added.

Formosa Plastics Group reduced its investments in Taiwan from approximately 76 percent to less than 20 percent of the group's total expenditure. FPG attributed the drop to a weakened investment climate.

The group said it had invested NT$110.4 billion between 2012 and 2014, of which investments in Taiwan accounted for NT$83.8, or around 75.9 percent.

However, investments totaling NT$663.4 billion are expected to be made from 2015 to 2017 — of which NT$124.3 billion was dedicated to the domestic market, around 19.6 percent.