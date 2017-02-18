Trump could be good news for investors: DBS

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Donald Trump's first six months in office are likely to stimulate the global economy, and Asian investors could benefit, according to Lim Say Boon (林哲文), chief investment officer of DBS Bank.

U.S. financial stocks were looking particularly favorable, Lim said, arguing that the loosening of the Dodd-Frank Act would enable Trump to cut taxes.

Trump's overarching "America first" approach could also increase the value of the dollar, said the official from DBS Bank, Singapore's largest multinational banking and financial services corporation.

However, he added, while Trump's domestic policies were good news for foreign investors seeking to put money in the U.S., the president's foreign policy could negatively impact the U.S. economy.

As a result, Lim said, investors should consider taking a conservative position in the second half of the year.

Regionally, White House policy would likely benefit Japanese stocks, Lim said.

Looking further abroad, he said that while the European Central Bank had implemented various policies to support markets across the continent as well as the euro, the political climate of Europe presented numerous risks.

Additionally, 2017 might be a bad time to invest in gold, as its value would depreciate as a result of inflation, Lim said.