Growing local footprint

This photo shows the new flagship store of Japanese footwear and athletic apparel brand ASICS in Taipei's Daan District. The brand is strengthening its presence in Taiwan, adding the island to its chain of flagship stores around the world, including in New York, Tokyo and London. The Taipei flagship store boasts an independent ASICS Lounge that serves as both an interactive, social space as well as a fitness classroom. To celebrate the store's opening, ASICS will be offering limited-edition Tokyo Marathon running shoes at the location.