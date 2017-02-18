News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Growing local footprint
CNA  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
This photo shows the new flagship store of Japanese footwear and athletic apparel brand ASICS in Taipei's Daan District. The brand is strengthening its presence in Taiwan, adding the island to its chain of flagship stores around the world, including in New York, Tokyo and London. The Taipei flagship store boasts an independent ASICS Lounge that serves as both an interactive, social space as well as a fitness classroom. To celebrate the store's opening, ASICS will be offering limited-edition Tokyo Marathon running shoes at the location.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search