News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Saturday

February, 18, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Ford sticks with Mexico plans
AFP  February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
MEXICO CITY -- Ford is not scrapping plans to build two new factories in Mexico, despite an announcement last month that it had scrapped plans for a plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi.

The U.S. carmaker said a planned factory in the central state of Guanajuato will build engines and transmissions, while another in the northern city of Chihuahua will make car parts for use by Ford factories in the U.S., South America and Asia. The two facilities will cost about US$2.5 billion and employ some 3,800 people.

Ford without warning last month canceled plans to build a US$1.6 billion project in San Luis Potosi. It is one of several U.S. firms pressured by President Donald Trump, who has offered inducements to keep some U.S. manufacturers in the U.S., and threatened others with punishing tariffs if they go.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search