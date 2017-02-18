Ford sticks with Mexico plans

MEXICO CITY -- Ford is not scrapping plans to build two new factories in Mexico, despite an announcement last month that it had scrapped plans for a plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi.

The U.S. carmaker said a planned factory in the central state of Guanajuato will build engines and transmissions, while another in the northern city of Chihuahua will make car parts for use by Ford factories in the U.S., South America and Asia. The two facilities will cost about US$2.5 billion and employ some 3,800 people.

Ford without warning last month canceled plans to build a US$1.6 billion project in San Luis Potosi. It is one of several U.S. firms pressured by President Donald Trump, who has offered inducements to keep some U.S. manufacturers in the U.S., and threatened others with punishing tariffs if they go.