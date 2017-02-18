GM, UK talking over unit sale

LONDON -- Britain's biggest trade union demanded Thursday that the government protect the local unit of General Motors from the impact of leaving the European Union as the company discusses a possible sale to French carmaker PSA Group.

The comments from Len McCluskey, general-secretary of Unite, came after a meeting with General Motors' president and business secretary.

There are fears a takeover of GM's loss-making European division, which include the Germany-based Opel brand and Vauxhall in Britain, could threaten thousands of U.K. jobs.

GM and PSA, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, have said they are in talks about "strategic alternatives" for GM's European operations. Such a possible deal has unnerved unions and governments, as PSA has a track record of cost cuts in recent years.