Taking aim at rival Amazon, Google speaker gets voice-activated shopping

WASHINGTON -- Google announced Thursday it was launching voice-activated shopping from its artificial intelligence-powered Home speaker, in a direct challenge to Amazon's Alexa devices.

Users can simply tell the speaker to order items — diapers, paper towels, or trash bags, for example, and get delivery from any of dozens of participating retailers.

"If picking up paper towels or stocking up on coffee is on your list, consider it done," said Google Assistant product manager David Wang.

The service ties in with tech giant's delivery arm Google Express, whose U.S. retailers include Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond.