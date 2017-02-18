|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taking aim at rival Amazon, Google speaker gets voice-activated shopping
|
AFP February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- Google announced Thursday it was launching voice-activated shopping from its artificial intelligence-powered Home speaker, in a direct challenge to Amazon's Alexa devices.
Users can simply tell the speaker to order items — diapers, paper towels, or trash bags, for example, and get delivery from any of dozens of participating retailers.
"If picking up paper towels or stocking up on coffee is on your list, consider it done," said Google Assistant product manager David Wang.
The service ties in with tech giant's delivery arm Google Express, whose U.S. retailers include Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
6
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
7
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
10
Apple antitrust suit: Qualcomm overcharged 'billions'