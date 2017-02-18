Alphabet's 'Loon' internet plan closer to deployment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, United States -- Google parent Alphabet said Thursday that artificial intelligence-infused navigation software has significantly sped up plans to deploy Project Loon internet balloons to serve remote regions of the world

Word that being able to more smartly guide high-altitude balloons promised to improve coverage while curbing cost came as Loon hit headwinds in some locales where it has been testing the technology.

"Out timelines are starting to move up on how we can do more for the world sooner," said Astro Teller, who heads the team at the Alphabet unit X, in charge of "moonshot" projects of the technology giant.

The acceleration was credited to software leaps that allow web-serving balloons to ride high-altitude winds to ideal locations or loop in patterns that create consistent webs of internet coverage in the sky.