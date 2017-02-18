|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Alphabet's 'Loon' internet plan closer to deployment
|
AFP February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
MOUNTAIN VIEW, United States -- Google parent Alphabet said Thursday that artificial intelligence-infused navigation software has significantly sped up plans to deploy Project Loon internet balloons to serve remote regions of the world
Word that being able to more smartly guide high-altitude balloons promised to improve coverage while curbing cost came as Loon hit headwinds in some locales where it has been testing the technology.
"Out timelines are starting to move up on how we can do more for the world sooner," said Astro Teller, who heads the team at the Alphabet unit X, in charge of "moonshot" projects of the technology giant.
The acceleration was credited to software leaps that allow web-serving balloons to ride high-altitude winds to ideal locations or loop in patterns that create consistent webs of internet coverage in the sky.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
6
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
7
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
10
Apple antitrust suit: Qualcomm overcharged 'billions'