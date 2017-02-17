New VR product to launch this year: HTC

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- HTC hinted at the upcoming launch of a new virtual reality (VR) product during a press conference for its HTC U Ultra in Singapore.

A Cnet report quoted HTC's president of smartphones and connected devices Chang Chian-lin (張嘉臨) as saying that the company had a "good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR."

Chang underscored that the new VR gadget would be an innovation on the VR concept, departing from the traditional headset model.

It was reported that the new VR product would be compatible with the HTC U Ultra and would be launched before year's end.

HTC made its mark in the VR market with the introduction of the HTC Vive last year, which is a higher-end product compared to Samsung's Gear VR and Google's Daydream View.

Cnet speculated that the new VR product might fill the gap between affordable VR technologies that require only a simple headpiece and high-end VR systems that run on powerful PCs.

In anticipation for the launch of this new product, HTC continues to market its Vive system globally.

HTC Vive China region General Manager Wong Tsung-ching (汪叢青) reported optimism for the company's VR sales this year.

According to Wong, the VR market could witness a large supply of VR headset brands this year, with the sales of mobile VR products exceeding 50 million units.